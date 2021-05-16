Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 350 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.70.

VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.