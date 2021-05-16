Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,245 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 406,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,443 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 405,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

