Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $425.84 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

