Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 590,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

