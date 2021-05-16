Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVPKF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

