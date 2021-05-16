Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $205.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.33.

TT opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after acquiring an additional 741,334 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

