Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

