Traders Buy Large Volume of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FAN)

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,268 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,585% compared to the average daily volume of 194 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAN. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 116,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

