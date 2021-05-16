Traders Buy High Volume of Kansas City Southern Call Options (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,776 call options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical volume of 1,774 call options.
KSU opened at $309.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $132.33 and a one year high of $315.39.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Further Reading: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.