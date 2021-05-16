Traders Buy High Volume of Kansas City Southern Call Options (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,776 call options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical volume of 1,774 call options.

KSU opened at $309.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $132.33 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

