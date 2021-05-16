TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $166.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.38 million. TowneBank posted sales of $162.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $656.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TOWN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 112,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 171.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 19.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

