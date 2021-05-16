Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Given New $4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.36.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

