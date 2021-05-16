Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Given New $4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.36.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

