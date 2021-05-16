Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $420,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after buying an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 98,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

