Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 62,733 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,733 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,207 shares of company stock worth $19,087,784 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

