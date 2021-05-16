Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,135 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $5,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at $20,220,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $179.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.66. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 943.58 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.