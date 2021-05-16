Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.7% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

