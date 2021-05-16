Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $44,524 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.