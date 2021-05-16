Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

