Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $273,061,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.62 and its 200-day moving average is $254.84. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

