Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,200,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.