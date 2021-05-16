Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KL opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KL. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

