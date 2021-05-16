Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,966,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.60 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

