Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,411 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $106,426,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,916,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

LUMN opened at $14.43 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.