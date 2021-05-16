Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

