Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,639,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $75.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.