Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 723 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

