TigerCash Market Cap Achieves $1.92 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $29.30 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $712.56 or 0.01454956 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

