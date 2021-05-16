Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million.

NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,305. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $3,734,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 731,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,415. Company insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

