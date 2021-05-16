ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.86.

TDUP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

