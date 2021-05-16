THETA (THETA) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $9.78 billion and $250.97 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $9.78 or 0.00020271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01102745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.