TheStreet Upgrades Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.