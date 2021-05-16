ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 184.36% and a negative return on equity of 495.98%.

THMO opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.11. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THMO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

