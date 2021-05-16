Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $459.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

