The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $104.27 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.66.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.