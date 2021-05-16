The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.780-0.780 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.08.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

