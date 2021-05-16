The Sage Group plc (SGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SGE opened at GBX 647.40 ($8.46) on Friday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The stock has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 633.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 607.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGE. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.86 ($8.46).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

