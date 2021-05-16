The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 647.86 ($8.46).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 647.40 ($8.46) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 633.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 607.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

