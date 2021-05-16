The RMR Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The RMR Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

RMR opened at $39.39 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

