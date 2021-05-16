The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

The Middleby stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

