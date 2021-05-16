The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 173 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

NYSE:AME opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

