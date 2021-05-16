The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $39,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.