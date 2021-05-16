The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.70 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

