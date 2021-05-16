The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price to $169.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCMP. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.13.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

