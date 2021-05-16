The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Get The ExOne alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XONE. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The ExOne stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $424.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $1,863,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after buying an additional 301,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 184.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $5,310,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The ExOne by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.