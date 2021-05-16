The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $228.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $117.78 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

