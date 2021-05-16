The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Sells $7,457,869.38 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $7,457,869.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,631,127.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BX opened at $87.48 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

