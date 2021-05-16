TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 270,661 shares.The stock last traded at $88.58 and had previously closed at $88.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

