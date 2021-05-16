Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,099 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,760,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

