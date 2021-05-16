Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,307 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROX opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

