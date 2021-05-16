Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 260 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after acquiring an additional 155,268 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $272.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

