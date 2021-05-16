Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.19.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.